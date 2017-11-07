Driverless shuttle involved in crash after downtown Las Vegas launch

A driverless bus was involved in a crash in downtown on Nov. 8, 2017. (Kathleen Jacob/FOX5)

A driverless shuttle unveiled Wednesday in downtown Las Vegas was involved in a crash hours after it was launched by officials.

The driver of a semi-truck hit the shuttle as it was stopped near 7th Street and Fremont Street.

No injuries were reported and the shuttle did not sustain major damage.

New: truck driver cited in wreck with self driving shuttle on its first day on the streets @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/WF3lRyuM2I — Kathleen Jacob FOX5 (@Kathleenjjacob) November 8, 2017

The driver of the semi-truck was cited for the crash.

A ceremony marked the start of operations for the electric vehicle developed by the French company Navya. It's dubbed Arma.

The oval-shaped shuttle was tested last January on a closed street in the Fremont Street East entertainment district. It has a human attendant and computer monitor, but no steering wheel and no brake pedals.

It'll be able to carry up to 12 passengers for the free trip on a half-mile (0.8-kilometer) loop in the same area.

The shuttle uses GPS, electronic curb sensors and other technology to make its way.

The testing is being done by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, Keolis North America and AAA Northern California, Nevada & Utah.

