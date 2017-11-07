Person in 'grave condition' after North Las Vegas house fire

North Las Vegas fire said a person is in grave condition after a house fire.

The department tweeted on Tuesday that crews responded to a fire in the 3500 block of Civic Center Drive, near Gowan Road.

One person was taken to University Medical Center in "grave condition."

The fire remains under investigation.

A cause and estimated damages have not been determined.

