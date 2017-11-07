Person in 'grave condition' after North Las Vegas house fire - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Person in 'grave condition' after North Las Vegas house fire

Posted: Updated:
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX5) -

North Las Vegas fire said a person is in grave condition after a house fire. 

The department tweeted on Tuesday that crews responded to a fire in the 3500 block of Civic Center Drive, near Gowan Road. 

One person was taken to University Medical Center in "grave condition." 

The fire remains under investigation. 

A cause and estimated damages have not been determined. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.