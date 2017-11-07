Suspect arrested for murder in central Valley fatal shooting

Las Vegas Metro police arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting in the central Valley from Oct. 24.

Johnathon Stamps, 26, was taken into custody Nov. 5 after officers located him at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of East Desert Inn Road, near Maryland Parkway.

On Oct. 24, Stamps allegedly shot two people inside of a parked truck. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the second was transported to Sunrise Trauma with life-threatening injuries.

Stamps was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of murder and attempted murder, police said. In addition, he faces other charges including robbery and burglary.

