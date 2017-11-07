Suspect arrested for murder in central Valley fatal shooting - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Suspect arrested for murder in central Valley fatal shooting

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect
Johnathon Stamps, 26, faces multiple charges stemming from a fatal shooting on Oct. 24 (LVMPD / FOX5). Johnathon Stamps, 26, faces multiple charges stemming from a fatal shooting on Oct. 24 (LVMPD / FOX5).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting in the central Valley from Oct. 24.  

Johnathon Stamps, 26, was taken into custody Nov. 5 after officers located him at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of East Desert Inn Road, near Maryland Parkway. 

RELATED: 1 dead, 1 in critical condition near Maryland Parkway, Desert Inn

On Oct. 24, Stamps allegedly shot two people inside of a parked truck. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the second was transported to Sunrise Trauma with life-threatening injuries. 

Stamps was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of murder and attempted murder, police said. In addition, he faces other charges including robbery and burglary. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.