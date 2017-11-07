Golden Knights fall in Toronto, while fans cheer in Las Vegas

It hasn’t been said a lot this year, but the Golden Knights lost Monday night, in its first ever shootout in Toronto. They did not have the home ice advantage as they’ve become accustomed to earlier this season, but there was plenty of support in Las Vegas.

Even on a Monday before 5:00 p.m., valley sports bars were packed with Golden Knights fans watching their team in Toronto.

“We are fans and we want to back the team. I think it’s great that the Sun Coast does this,” Golden Knights fan, Steve Schwartz said.

The Golden Knights trailed the Maple Leafs 3-2 heading into the third, until the hometown hero tied the game. Deryk Engelland gave Vegas a point in the standings, but they were unable to get the second, losing in their first shootout in franchise history.

Fans said they will always want the win, but even after a loss they were still smiling.

“Having a place to get together with other fans, and have a chance to celebrate, the guys being on the road and watch together with people that have hockey sense,” Golden Knights fan, Mike Frieling said.

“Of course being at T-Mobile, it’s an unbelievable experience, but being around people to cheer on no matter what, road, home, being at a bar, it’s amazing,” Golden Knights fan, Joshua Bryant said.

