Henderson police identify officer involved in traffic stop shooting

Henderson Police Department identified the officer involved in the traffic stop shooting from Nov. 3.

Officer Rasmussen, 38, fired his weapon while conducting a traffic stop on the 200 block of Bismark Way, near Lake Mead Parkway and Van Wagenen Street.

The occupants of the vehicle were wanted in connection with multiple burglaries and fraudulent related activities.

The suspects attempted to flee the scene and a short pursuit ensued ending with the suspect's vehicle ramming into a patrol car.

