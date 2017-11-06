Man arrested for robbing M Resort's casino 3 times

A man was arrested for robbing more than $63,069 from the M Resort's casino last week, according to Henderson Police.

Police said Gregory Bolusan showed a handgun and demanded money from the M Resort's casino cage on Aug. 24, Sept. 10 and Oct. 28. The first time, the cage employee fled and so did Bolusan, without any money.

In his second attempt, Bolusan came into the casino wearing the same clothes, with the same car, entered the same door, and using a gun that looks the same. He demanded cash and got it, taking more than $29,000, police said.

In his third attempt, police said he robbed more than $33,000, but was "apprehended and detained by M Resort security members. He again drove the same car, parked in the same area and entered through the same doors, according to Henderson Police.

His license plates were covered by plastic bags and investigators later determined his gun was fake, police said.

Bolusan faces three counts of burglary, one count of attempted robbery and two counts of robbery.

