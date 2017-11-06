Gas prices rise in Las Vegas

The top lawman in Las Vegas says the gunman who killed 58 people at a concert last month had lost a significant amount of money in the previous two years and that it may be a "determining factor" in the shooting.More >
After a long battle with stage 4 lung cancer, three-year-old Ayden Brown of Las Vegas died Friday, according to his mother.More >
With little time to spare, a St. Peters teenager gets a second chance at life, and now her parents have a warning for all families about a potentially deadly medical condition, and a simple step everyone can take to help save lives.More >
So, if a nuclear apocalypse does happen someday, where are the best (and worst) places to live in America?More >
The bottle, which was priced at $300,000, had Sandro Bernasconi, of The Waldhuase Hotel, a bit skeptical so he called investigators to examine it.More >
At least 26 people were killed in Sunday's church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott said at a press conference. Many others were wounded, said Freeman Martin, a regional director with the Texas Department of Public Safety, with victims ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >
Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting in North Las Vegas.More >
The mother of "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon has died, a day after the show canceled one of its tapings.More >
The world's largest retailer is throwing 20,000 parties across its stores in an attempt to attract more holiday shoppers.More >
