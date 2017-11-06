Gas prices rise in Las Vegas

Motorists in Las Vegas will need to dig a little deeper into their pockets at the gas pump.

GasBuddy reported the average price for fuel in the Valley rose 1.3 cents to $2.67 per gallon. That compares to the national average which increased 6.5 cents in the past week to $2.53 per gallon.

Including the change in price reported on Sunday, prices in the Valley were 17.3 cents per gallon higher than the same day last year and were 0.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average increased 3.8 cents per gallon during the last month and stood 32 cents per gallon higher than last year.

The average in the state of Nevada was $2.79 per gallon, which is down 0.7 cents from the past week.

Patrick DeHaan, of GasBuddy said the upward trend of gas prices in the fall is rare, but it can be explained by a number of factors including oil prices hitting a new high, a major pipeline leak, autumn refinery maintenance and a demand for gas late in the season.

