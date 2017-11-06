Metro officers shoot, kill double homicide suspect near Flamingo and Tenaya

Las Vegas Metro police said a double homicide suspect was shot and killed by police early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the suspect killed his next-door neighbors. Officers found the bodies of the neighbors after callers reported seeing a man "down" in the front yard of a home on Monday just before 2 p.m. in the 7300 block of New Crest Circle, near Flamingo Road and Tenaya Way.

Police said the man was pronounced deceased at the scene. After entering the home, officers located the body of a second person inside. Police said both men were between the ages of 40- and 50-years-old.

Homicide detectives responded to the incident, police said.

While serving a search warrant in the 7400 block of New Castle Circle officers sent a K9 inside the home. After the K9 did not return, officers entered the home and saw the suspect laying on top of the K9. The K9 was able to get away from the suspect.

Two SWAT officers fired at the suspect after seeing that he was armed.

The suspect was hit twice and taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the officer-involved shooting occurred Tuesday after 2 a.m.

No further details were released.

