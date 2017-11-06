Police: Two men found dead at Las Vegas home near Flamingo, Tena - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police: Two men found dead at Las Vegas home near Flamingo, Tenaya

Two men were found dead at a home Monday afternoon in west Las Vegas, according to Metro police.

Officers responded to the incident just before 2 p.m. in the 7300 block of New Crest Circle, near Flamingo Road and Tenaya Way after callers reported seeing a man lying in the front yard of a home.

Police said the man was pronounced deceased at the scene. After entering the home, officers located the body of another man inside the home. 

Homicide detectives responded to the incident, police said.

No further details were released.

