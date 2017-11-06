Report: Henderson father rented apartment for teenage son he killed

A Henderson father who is accused of murdering his 14-year-old son rented an apartment for him to live in, according to the arrest report.

Wendell Melton, 53, was arrested Nov. 2 for murder, child abuse and prohibited possession of a firearm.

According to the report for Wendell, he rented an apartment at 950 Seven Hills Drive for his son, Giovanni Melton, to live in alone because he did not get along with his current wife. Wendell said he only stayed overnight in the apartment with Giovanni six to seven times total. Giovanni lived in the apartment since March.

Wendell went to the apartment to check on Giovanni because he did not show up to school, the report stated. Wendell said he brought a handgun with him to the apartment because he is afraid of the people Giovanni hung out with. Wendell told police Giovanni attacked him and the gun accidentally went off.

Police said Wendell's version of the what happened changed multiple times and evidence contradicted what he said.

Police said Wendell pulled out a gun when he was not in physical fear of his life and killed his son.

