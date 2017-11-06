NCSO: Man kidnapped woman he met online from New York

A 23-year-old man was arrested after police said he kidnapped and assaulted a woman he met online, according to the Nye County Sheriff's Office.

Jon Wesley Turner was arrested on Nov. 2 in Beatty for battery domestic violence with strangulation, battery with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, sexual assault, and kidnapping.

The Nye County Sheriff's Office said dispatch received a call from a person reporting that a woman had sustained several injuries after being involved in a fight with Turner at a local motel.

The 25-year-old woman told detectives her boyfriend, Turner, beat her and choked her before leaving her unconscious on a nearby street. She said she regained consciousness and Turner took her back to a motel that they were staying at and handcuffed her to furniture. She said her boyfriend continued to beat her, choke her, and eventually injured her with a hatchet. At one point, the woman said she was able to free herself and run to the motel's office and asked for help.

Turner left the motel room but deputies were able to track him down nearby.

During the investigation, detectives learned that both Turner and the victim had been reported missing in New York since Aug. 25. Authorities said the pair met online and the victim started a relationship with Turner. At one point, he forced the victim to leave New York and threatened to kill her if she did not cooperate. As the pair crossed the country, her vehicle was located in the Big Bear area of California. Turner reportedly isolated the victim from her family and she could not make a phone call to her relatives.

Authorities said the pair spent some time in Las Vegas before they arrived in Beatty. The victim told authorities that Turner sexually assaulted her during the approximately two weeks they spent in Beatty.

Detectives said they collected evidence in connection with the allegations in the case after serving a search warrant of the hotel room they stayed at.

The victim was treated at a Las Vegas hospital.

Turner was booked into the Nye County Detention Center in Pahrump. He is being held on $275,000 bond, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Nye County Sheriff's Office by phone at 775-751-7004 or by email.

