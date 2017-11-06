Crews battle fire at Clark County Wetlands Park - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Crews battle fire at Clark County Wetlands Park

Posted: Updated:
A fire burns at the Clark County Wetlands Park on Nov. 6, 2017. (Peter Dawson/FOX5) A fire burns at the Clark County Wetlands Park on Nov. 6, 2017. (Peter Dawson/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Crews are battling a 10- to 12-acre fire at the Clark County Wetlands Park Monday morning, according to the Clark County Fire Department. 

The fire was reported at 3:39 a.m. at 7050 Wetlands Park Lane near Sam Boyd Stadium. Upon arrival, crews said the fire was about two to three-acres.  

The department said the fire is burning on underdeveloped land and there is a minimal threat to buildings. 

The department the fire is not accessible to fire trucks. Crews are using natural barriers to put the fire out. 

The fire could burn for several hours, the department said. 

No injuries have been reported. 

Further details have not been released. 

