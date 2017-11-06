Crews battle fire at Clark County Wetlands Park

A fire burns at the Clark County Wetlands Park on Nov. 6, 2017. (Peter Dawson/FOX5)

Crews are battling a 10- to 12-acre fire at the Clark County Wetlands Park Monday morning, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

The fire was reported at 3:39 a.m. at 7050 Wetlands Park Lane near Sam Boyd Stadium. Upon arrival, crews said the fire was about two to three-acres.

The department said the fire is burning on underdeveloped land and there is a minimal threat to buildings.

Wetlands Fire moving fast, @ClarkCountyFD on scene, been burning for over an hour. Flames shooting 20+ feet into the air. @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/i6sQXoFlkr — Peter Dawson (@PeterFox5LV) November 6, 2017

The department the fire is not accessible to fire trucks. Crews are using natural barriers to put the fire out.

The fire could burn for several hours, the department said.

No injuries have been reported.

Further details have not been released.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.