Crews battle fire at Clark County Wetlands

A fire burns at the Clark County Wetlands Park on Nov. 6, 2017. (Peter Dawson/FOX5)

Crews are battling a three- to five-acre fire at the Clark County Wetlands Park Monday morning, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

The fire was reported at 3:39 a.m. at 7050 Wetlands Park Lane near Sam Boyd Stadium.

The department said the fire is burning on underdeveloped land and there is a minimal threat to buildings.

Wetlands Fire moving fast, @ClarkCountyFD on scene, been burning for over an hour. Flames shooting 20+ feet into the air. @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/i6sQXoFlkr — Peter Dawson (@PeterFox5LV) November 6, 2017

No injuries have been reported.

Further details have not been released.

