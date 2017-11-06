Crews battle fire at Clark County Wetlands - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Crews battle fire at Clark County Wetlands

A fire burns at the Clark County Wetlands Park on Nov. 6, 2017. (Peter Dawson/FOX5) A fire burns at the Clark County Wetlands Park on Nov. 6, 2017. (Peter Dawson/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS

Crews are battling a three- to five-acre fire at the Clark County Wetlands Park Monday morning, according to the Clark County Fire Department. 

The fire was reported at 3:39 a.m. at 7050 Wetlands Park Lane near Sam Boyd Stadium. 

The department said the fire is burning on underdeveloped land and there is a minimal threat to buildings. 

No injuries have been reported. 

Further details have not been released. 

