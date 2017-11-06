Police searching for two 'persons of interest' in Nov. 5 homicide

Las Vegas Metro police are searching for two 'persons of interest' in connection with a Nov. 5 homicide.

A surveillance video of the two men inside of a Valley business was released to the public in hopes of locating them.

Officers originally responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Karen Avenue and Sherwood Street, near Maryland Parkway and Sahara Avenue shortly after 8 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a man with at least one gunshot wound on the sidewalk, according to Lt. David Gordon.

He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died, police said.

