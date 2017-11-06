Man found shot on sidewalk near Maryland, Sahara

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a homicide in the central valley after finding a wounded victim on the ground Sunday night.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Karen Avenue and Sherwood Street, near Maryland Parkway and Sahara Avenue shortly after 8 p.m.

On arrival, officers located a man with at least one gunshot wound on the sidewalk, according to Lt. David Gordon.

He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died, police said.

At this time, police could not provide information on a suspect or suspects.

