Central Valley apartment fire injuries two, displaces dozens

Large plumes of smoke and flames engulfed multiple apartment units in central Las Vegas (Alex Lopez / FOX5).

Fire officials said two people were injured and dozens of others were displaced after a fire broke out at a central valley apartment complex Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were dispatched to a high-level structural fire at Hesperian Falls apartments on 3955 Algonquin Drive, near Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway at 12:57 p.m.

On arrival, firefighters determined the fire required a second-alarm response. In total, three Battalion Chiefs, three trucks and three rescues arrived at the scene.

Deputy Fire Chief Roy Session said the fire started in a unit on the first floor but quickly spread to the attic and the second floor.

Crews contained the fire by 1:34 p.m. A total of eight apartment units were affected and two people suffered injuries, a release said.

The apartment management team and the Red Cross are assisting the displaced residents.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

