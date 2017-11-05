Police: Henderson woman 'snaps,' kills husband after he spat in her face

A Henderson woman told police she "snapped" and stabbed her husband to death after he spat in her face Saturday, according to an arrest report.

Shirron Gayles-Zanders, 50, was arrested by Henderson Police after officers responded to the couple's home on the 1100 block of Strada Pecei, near Clark County Wetlands park around 11:20 a.m., police said.

A release said officers were originally dispatched to the home at Gayles-Zanders husband Kerry Zanders request in order to retrieve his belongings. Police said the victim did not wait for officers to arrive and entered the home.

Gayles-Zanders told police that Zanders was slamming doors, damaging furniture and attempted to put a lit cigarette out in her eye. She slapped the cigarette out of his hand and he then gathered his clothes. Gayles-Zanders told police she grabbed a knife. She was approached by her husband, who made a comment about her not being his wife because of her last name, and spat in her face. That "infuriated" her and she started stabbing him with the knife and followed him as he walked away, continuing until he was on the ground.

She called police and said "I think I just killed my husband."

When officers arrived at the scene, the Kerry Zanders' body was found in the home with stab and slash wounds. They began life-saving efforts, but he died from his injuries at the scene.

Officers arrested Gayles-Zanders on a charge of open murder.

