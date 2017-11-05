Police: Henderson woman fatally stabs husband, faces murder charge

Shirron Gayles-Zanders, 50, is shown in this booking photo on Nov. 4, 2017 (HPD).

Henderson police arrested a woman in the stabbing death of her husband during an argument on Nov. 4.

Shirron Gayles-Zanders, 50, was arrested by Henderson Police after officers responded to the couple's home on the 1100 block of Strada Pecei, near Clark County Wetlands park around 11:20 a.m., police said.

A release said officers were originally dispatched to the residence at the husband's request in order to retrieve his belongings. Police said the victim did not wait for officers to arrive and entered the home.

An argument ensued between the victim and Gayles-Zanders as a result. Police said she grabbed a knife during the argument and fatally stabbed her husband multiple times.

When officers arrived at the scene, the body of the victim was discovered in the home. They began life-saving efforts, but he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Officers arrested Gayles-Zanders on a charge of open murder. The Clark County Coroner will release the name of the victim.

