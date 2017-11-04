Police search for robbery suspect in northwest Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police search for robbery suspect in northwest Las Vegas

Screenshots of robbery suspect captured on surveillance video during incident on Nov. 2, 2017. (Courtesy: LVMPD) Screenshots of robbery suspect captured on surveillance video during incident on Nov. 2, 2017. (Courtesy: LVMPD)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

An armed robber is on the loose after stealing items from victims inside a business in northwest Las Vegas.

Police said they responded to a robbery call in the 3000 block of North Rainbow Boulevard, near Cheyenne Avenue, on Nov. 2.

Victims were robbed at gunpoint at that location, according to Metro, with the thief fleeing the scene before police arrival.

Authorities said the suspect was described as a man in his early 20s who was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a gold owl on the front, basketball shorts and white shoes.

Officers did not immediately report any injuries in this incident but urged anyone with further information to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

