Las Vegas homeowners warn about 'porch pirates' as holiday season gets started

The holiday season is getting started, and so are crooks out to steal packages off people's porches.

There were still Halloween decorations on Karina Dominquez's home near Centennial Hills Hospital on Thursday.

"This was our last minute effort on Halloween," she said with a laugh.

But the fake skull and masked pumpkins aren't the scariest things she saw on her porch. That title went to two crooks, caught on camera, taking packages delivered to the home.

"I saw the front of a car in my window, so I walk over the window to see who it was sitting out in front of my house, and I notice a female getting into the car and I look in and she had out packages right next to her," Dominguez explained. "I was in shock at first, I didn't really believe what I was seeing,"

She said the packages had chemicals for her husband's job, and she was grateful it didn't have anything valuable or any gifts. But with the holiday season getting kicked off there will be plenty of gifts going through the mail.

There are options are out there to prevent porch pirates from pilfering packages.

When shipping through the US Postal Service, customers can have the package held at a delivery center where to pick it up at their convenience.

Those using FedEx or UPS can schedule a delivery for a time in the day when they will be home, but that comes with an extra fee.

USPS, FedEx, UPS and Amazon all have lockers or brick-and-mortar stores to have packages delivered to as well.

The newest feature, Amazon Key, debuts this month. The new feature, which are garnered mixed reaction, costs about $250. Amazon Prime users can allow delivery people can go into their home and leave the package inside.

