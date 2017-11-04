Metro searching for suspects in home invasion, attack and robbery near Rainbow and Washington

Metro Police said they're searching for suspects from a home invasion where a male and female were beaten and robbed near Washington Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard Friday night.

Police were called to 6666 West Washington Avenue at 9:00 p.m. to investigate the case. Metro said they did not have anyone in custody as of 10:00 p.m. Friday. Metro said the two victims were taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

