Military members marching 58 miles on the Strip for 1 October victims

Marching 58 miles to honor the 58 victims killed on 1 October, valley military members said they are using each mile as a chance to raise money for the Las Vegas Victims Fund.

"Fifty-eight miles just seems like and insane number ... but it's the least we could do to help our community," Staff Sergeant Michael Baggett said.

"I'm kinda used to it, but my feet are not feeling normal," Sergeant First Class Niobel Santos said.

Each mile represents one of the victims killed in the 1 October shooting.

"The number 58, you think about it and it doesn't seem that big, but one is big and of course. When you see 58 if just kinda takes your breath away a little," Santos.

These active duty service members have been walking up and down Las Vegas Boulevard and plan to continue until they reach 58 miles, ending Saturday night at the Las Vegas sign.

"We made up some dog tags we are carrying with us, each with one person's name on it. We'll be honoring the people who were killed by hanging one on each of their respective crosses," Baggett said.

The soldiers and other military members, many of whom call Las Vegas home, said the grueling two days are worth the chance to salute the victims and survivors of the mass shooting.

"The world is a crazy place and we really need to come together especially in really hard times like this so this a great opportunity for us to do that," Baggett said.

"Just the amount of love that we have for all our brothers and sisters and anytime you see something bad happen to somebody here in your own backyard, you definitely should stand up and do something about it or try to help in anyway you can," Santos said.

So far the fundraiser has raised more than $4,000. Several businesses including Zappos have agreed to match donations.

To help them out, visit their Pledge It page here: https://pledgeit.org/harvest-mile-for-las-vegas-survivor-fund/@ssg_clark

