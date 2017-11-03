Bryan Clay's attorney says saliva may have contaminated DNA from murder scene

Bryan Clay, accused of the rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl and her mother, listened to hours of testimony Friday regarding his DNA found at the crime scene.

More than five years later, a man is standing trial accused of the rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl and her mother. (FOX5)

A man accused of the rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl and her mother listened to hours of testimony Friday regarding his DNA found at the crime scene. Prosecutors and defense attorneys argued over the validity of the evidence on the fourth day of Bryan Clay's death penalty trial.

Clay was 22 years old when he was arrested. Prosecutors said his two victims, little Karla Martinez and 38-year-old Ignacia "Yadira" Martinez, were bludgeoned to death with a hammer on April 15, 2012 at their home on Robin Street.

Prosecutors said Clay also attacked and sexually assaulted a 50-year-old woman in the same area where the Martinez family lived. Police tracked her stolen phone, which led them to Clay.

RELATED CONTENT

At the beginning of the week, defense attorney Anthony Sgro promised the jury that he would cast a lot of doubt on the DNA evidence used in this case.

Two different sets of scientists performed DNA testing: employees at the Las Vegas Crime Lab and scientists at Bode Cellmark Forensics, a private laboratory in Virginia.

DNA analyst Elena Bemelmans and forensic biology analyst Eric Schiff each testified on behalf of Bode Cellmark Forensics Friday.

Both the Las Vegas Crime Lab and Bode Cellmark Forensics found Clay's DNA on rape kits. Unlike the Las Vegas Crime Lab, Bemelmans said she was unable to confirm Clay's DNA matched male DNA found on a jacket left behind near the crime scene.

"There's at least three people and there's at least one male," she testified.

Bemelmans: I could tell that the evidence I analyzed in many cases involved mixtures of multiple people's DNA. — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) November 3, 2017

Sgro spent hours criticizing aspects of DNA analysis as a whole. At one point in the trial, he told members of the jury that officers "used to do solid police work" before the use of DNA evidence became popularized. He argued that it is very easy for DNA to be contaminated.

It's worth mentioning that Sgro and his law firm also represent the Las Vegas Police Protective Association, the union representing officers in the community.

Defense: Have you ever heard that humans are "DNA sprinklers?" That we exude DNA as we walk and talk and live life? — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) November 3, 2017

Defense: Would it trouble you if some of the evidence you handled was only "partially sealed?"



Schiff: I would want it to be fully sealed — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) November 3, 2017

Schiff: There was more testing that could have been done on jacket, but Metro specifically asked for that testing not to be done. — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) November 3, 2017

Defense is asking DNA analyst about "touch DNA."



You're touching the papers. You're touching the podium. Your touch DNA is on those objects — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) November 3, 2017

Earlier in the trial, Sgro accused a Metro crime scene analyst of potentially contaminating evidence because she was talking to her co-workers while taking photographs at the crime scene. Unlike that analyst, Bemelmans said she wore a mask to prevent contamination.

DNA analyst agree that DNA can be "sensitive" and that it can be contaminated by spit, sneeze, cough. She wore a mask and gloves. — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) November 3, 2017

At one point during cross-examination, Sgro asked Bemelmans if she was aware of evidence that had been falsified by a Bode Cellmark Forensics employee in the past. Bemelmans said she was not aware of any such cases, but Sgro pressed further until the judge told him to stop.

DNA analyst says she is not aware of any cases in which evidence was falsified.



Defense started dropping names, until OBJECTION flew out. https://t.co/dwtvcuI2H0 — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) November 3, 2017

Objection sustained by Judge Herndon https://t.co/EkV4oFQlMo — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) November 3, 2017

The trial is set to continue on Tuesday. Unless the witness schedule changes, it will be the first time someone who personally knew the suspect takes the stand.

Stay with FOX5 for continuing coverage of this trial and follow Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) on Twitter for live updates inside the courtroom.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.