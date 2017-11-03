Bryan Clay's attorney says saliva may have contaminated DNA from murder scene

A Henderson father was arrested for shooting and killing his son, according to police.More >
A Henderson father was arrested for shooting and killing his son, according to police.More >
Henderson Police arrested 21-year-old Anthony Martzen was arrested for the murder of his six-month-old daughter Thursday.More >
Henderson Police arrested 21-year-old Anthony Martzen was arrested for the murder of his six-month-old daughter Thursday.More >
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >
A horribly neglected dog that was surrendered to a shelter is being given a second "Chance" at life. Meet Chance. He's a 2-year-old Lhasa Apso that had been severely neglected and has lost a leg as a result.More >
A horribly neglected dog that was surrendered to a shelter is being given a second "Chance" at life. Meet Chance. He's a 2-year-old Lhasa Apso that had been severely neglected and has lost a leg as a result.More >
A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing in a lake at a northwest Las Vegas golf course Thursday night.More >
A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing in a lake at a northwest Las Vegas golf course Thursday night.More >
Detectives say a Washington state mother admitted to strangling her son to death on Halloween after praying about it.More >
Detectives say a Washington state mother admitted to strangling her son to death on Halloween after praying about it.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating threats made towards the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating threats made towards the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino.More >
Finnair has just begun a new program where it weighs passengers before take-off to help the Finnish airline collect more accurate data about weights on its flights.More >
Finnair has just begun a new program where it weighs passengers before take-off to help the Finnish airline collect more accurate data about weights on its flights.More >
FOX5's 1 October: One Month Later is a special news documentary that chronicles the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history and how our community became stronger afterwards.More >
FOX5's 1 October: One Month Later is a special news documentary that chronicles the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history and how our community became stronger afterwards.More >
A California couple and their two daughters who had been missing since Sunday when pirates attacked their boat in the Amazon River delta area have been found alive.More >
A California couple and their two daughters who had been missing since Sunday when pirates attacked their boat in the Amazon River delta area have been found alive.More >