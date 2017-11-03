Judge: Who'll run Nevada execution with no medical officer? - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Judge: Who'll run Nevada execution with no medical officer?

Posted: Updated:
An anesthesiologist testifies during a hearing for Scott Dozier's execution on Nov. 3, 2017. (Jason Westerhaus/FOX5) An anesthesiologist testifies during a hearing for Scott Dozier's execution on Nov. 3, 2017. (Jason Westerhaus/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

A Nevada judge is asking who's in charge of the upcoming execution of a death-row inmate who wants his sentence carried out, after the state's top doctor quit.

Clark County District Court Judge Jennifer Togliatti on Friday gave the state attorney general's office until Monday to come up with an answer.

Time is short. Scott Dozier's lethal injection is scheduled Nov. 14 at Ely State Prison.

Federal public defenders are challenging a never-before-tried combination of three drugs the former chief state medical officer, Dr. John DiMuro, approved for the first execution in Nevada in 11 years.

They argue Dozier could be "awake and aware" for several minutes while he suffocates to death.

They also note the chief state medical officer is supposed to oversee parts of the preparation and delivery of the execution drugs.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.