Wind a major factor on second day of Shriners Open in Las Vegas

The wind played a major role in day two of the Shriners Open. (FOX5)

Anytime there’s a big event in Las Vegas, just about anyone could show up. It could be an actor, singer or entertainer.

During the second round of the Shriners Open, it wasn’t anyone famous, just a frustrating visit from Mother Nature.

“The wind picked up a little bit, it’s tricky, it’s tricky,” Alex Cjeka said.

“You get a lot of cross wind, so you don’t know if it’s helping or hurting,” Chad Campbell said.

“When I say nasty, I mean windy, golfers don’t like wind,” Bubba Watson said.

Friday's biggest obstacle wasn’t a sand trap or a water hazard, it was wind.

“It’s a little bit frustrating, because I know where not to hit it and I hit it there. It was like 'What are you doing?” Cjeka said.

Vegas resident Alex Cjeka started the second round tied for second place, but three consecutive bogeys on the front nine caused him to fall down the leader board.

“Really not a bad game. I’m playing similar to my playing partner who is leading the tournament and he is suddenly ten shots better and I’m like 'Wow, hopefully we can do some damage on the weekend,”' he said.

In Cjeka’s group was Robert Garrigus, who stole the show Friday morning, shooting a six-under second round 65.

He held the outright lead for a portion of the day.

“The experience I had the last few years, I knew where not to hit it and I was kind of playing safe and when I had green light I went for it, all my green lights worked today,” Robert Garrigus said.

Bonanza High School graduate Scott Piercy, UNLV alum Chad Campbell and two-time Masters champ Bubba Watson all finished tied at plus-one through 36 holes, just above the cut heading into the weekend.

“I thought I played phenomenal the last two days, but my score doesn’t show that," Watson said.

Watson said he was disappointed with his score, but that didn’t stop him from spending more than 15 minutes signing autographs and taking pictures.

“When the fans are cheering for me, telling me 'Thank you,' I haven’t done anything. All I’ve done is show up. It’s nice to hear, it’s obviously nice to hear. That’s all we’re trying to do is support them and this tournament is going to give so much to charity, so much to the community. I’m glad I was a part of it,” Watson said.

