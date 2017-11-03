LVFR: Pilot's emergency golf course landing likely saved lives

Nearly 24 hours after a small plane crash landed at the Painted Desert Golf Club, it was removed from the water hazard.

"I was walking into my house and I just heard this loud crash," Breanna Ross who lives nearby said. "Then the next thing we know there's all these sirens and helicopters."

The plane went down around 5:35 p.m. on Thursday. The National Transportation Safety Board said the plane was flying over the 95 freeway when it began experiencing engine problems. The plane took off from the North Las Vegas Airport and was making its way back.

"Pilots are taught that freeways are a good place to come down, but at this time it was rush hour. Traffic was bumper to bumper," Tim Szymanski of Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said.

The plane went down into the pond at the Painted Desert Golf Course. The two people on board had to swim to shore, but only suffered minor injuries.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said the pilot's decision to come down where he did likely saved lives.

"This was the best place to have brought it down, it's a commendable job what they did."

