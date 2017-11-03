Long time girl scout camp at Mt. Charleston closing down

After serving more than 60 years as a camp for the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada, Camp Foxtail is closing down. The Girl Scouts said the camp is closing mostly because of costly repairs, and partly because of an endangered species living there.

Since the camp opened in 1951, more than 19,000 Girl Scouts have come through, camp staff said.

"Camping is integral to girl scouting. It has been through our 105-year history. It teaches girls self reliance and independence and grit," the Girl Scouts' Chief of Communication Linda Bridges said.

However, the girls are going to have to learn those things somewhere else in the future.

"We have decided to cease operations at least for the next 12 to 24 months and re-evaluate where we are with our camp," Bridges said.

She said one of the reasons is the endangered Mt. Charleston Blue Butterfly.

"We can't do a lot of the improvements that we'd like to do. We can't build a certified high ropes course, or make improvements on our buildings," Bridges said.

The main reason they’re shutting down is cost. Bridges said it’ll take around $1.5 million to keep a camp built in the '50s up to date.

“Those costs don't actually make any of those improvements that our girl scouts would see. They're not the high ropes course, they're not building new buildings. So, we have to take a step back and re-evaluate where we are with our camp and the kind of camp experience we want to give to our girls."

Kaelyn is a junior girl scout and has been coming to this camp for two years, she said.

"It was really sad because I made so many great memories here, it's just sad that I won't be able to make any more," Kaelyn said.

However, she will likely be able to make more. The girl scouts joined with their partners in southern California who've agreed to let the Nevada girls use their camp for the time being.

"Even though this may be closing down, there's other opportunities and that we should try to try those opportunities even though this one may be closing," Kaelyn said.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., anyone who supports the girl scouts, former girl scouts, or current girl scouts, are welcome to visit the camp to say their goodbyes.

