Westgate: Threat at property believed to be 'prank call'

The marquee of the Westgate hotel-casino is seen in this undated photo. (FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating threats made towards the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino.

Police said they received information about the threats toward the property on 3000 Paradise Road just before 1 p.m. on Friday.

A spokesperson for the Westgate said they received a suspicious call that they believed to be a prank call. The property alerted Metro police of the call "out of an abundance of caution."

The family member of a Westgate employee told FOX5 the property is on lockdown. However, the spokesperson for the property was never on lockdown.

The spokesperson added, "the resort was never in danger."

