Blaze Pizza opens in west Las Vegas with free pizza offer

Blaze Pizza is opening another location in Southern Nevada - this time in west Las Vegas.

The fast fire'd pizza restaurant has officially opened its newest location at 10060 W. Sahara Ave., near Hualapai Way.

To celebrate this expansion the company said it is offering free pizzas during regular business hours of 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Customers must show an employee that they follow Blaze Pizza on either Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to receive the offer.

Blaze Pizza has quickly grown in Southern Nevada as this marks the company's fifth establishment in the Las Vegas Valley.

Founded in 2012, Blaze Pizza offers customers the option to personalize their pizza fresh-to-order in an assembly line fashion.

