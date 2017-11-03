Armed burglar wanted in east Las Vegas robbery

Surveillance images of suspect wanted in connection with a store robbery. (Courtesy: LVMPD)

Las Vegas police are on the hunt for a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery in October.

Metro detectives said a man pointed a gun at a convenience store clerk in the 900 block of Desert Inn Road, near Swenson Street, on Oct. 1.

The thief demanded cash from the register and left the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, according to Metro.

Authorities described the suspect as a man in his 20s, about 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown sweatshirt, gray pants with gray shoes.

Metro said no injuries were reported during the incident.

Anyone with further information on this situation was urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

