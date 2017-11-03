Report: Henderson corrections officer hit dog, injured wife during argument

A Henderson corrections officer injured his wife and forcefully hit a small dog during an argument before his arrest, according to an arrest report.

According to the report for Ronald Peeler, his wife of three years said he was upset that his wife's adult daughter, grandson and her adult son were living with them. She said he canceled her son's car insurance and she confronted him about it. Peeler said he was tired of paying for everything and "he was not going to pay for her kids to be lazy anymore." His wife said she reinsured the car because she did not want her son to be driving without insurance.

Later, Peeler found out about the car insurance. He told his wife he would make sure she could no longer access their bank accounts. His wife replied, "I would not do that if I were you." He also said he was done with the relationship. She said Peeler then approached her and he reached out and grabbed her by the throat. She said one of her small dogs started to try to bite Peeler as it tried to defend her. He then backhanded the dog so hard it flew off her lap and hit the refrigerator. Peeler continued to try to pick his wife up when the phone rang. His wife answered the phone and spoke to her mother, who was on the line and kept her on as long as she could. Peeler eventually left and she called the police.

Police said they saw a visible mark on Peeler's wife.

After police contacted Peeler, he told police the same story as his wife but said he "never touched her at any point during the interaction."

Peeler was booked for battery domestic violence.

