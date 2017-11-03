Henderson police involved in officer-involved shooting

A hospital hallway is shown in an undated image. (File)

Henderson police are investigating a shooting that involves one of their own officers early Friday morning.

The department said a shot was fired from an on-duty officer at about 5 a.m. in the 200 block of Bismark Way, a neighborhood east of the Fiesta Henderson hotel-casino, after a patrol vehicle was rammed by a suspect.

A Henderson police officer was conducting a traffic stop near West Atlantic and West Pacific Avenues, according to HPD, before the shot was fired.

Police said the occupants of the vehicle were wanted in connection with multiple burglaries and fraudulent related activities.

Authorities said that a short pursuit ensued after the vehicle initially stopped that turned into the suspect ramming the patrol car.

Suspects Robert Clark, 40, and Courtney Ellis, 33, were eventually taken into custody without further incident, according to Henderson police.

No injuries were immediately reported by authorities as the officer's bullet missed Clark.

This was the first officer-involved shooting investigated by the Henderson Police Department in 2017.

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.