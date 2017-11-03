Vegas Strong photo campaign highlights first responders

The first responders who risked their lives to save others during the 1 October mass shooting came together in the weeks after the attack to be part of a #VegasStrong photo shoot.

The pictures show paramedics, EMT’s, firefighters, and police officers with their service vehicles. A larger group photo is being sold with profits going to help The Code Green Campaign which brings mental health services to EMT’s and paramedics.

Local EMT Heather Raasveld organized the photo shoot with photographer Daniel Sundahl who snapped the photos.

“It came about by a lot of man hours and calling people and trying to get everybody there," says Raasveld. “The job is quite important. We are trained to specifically save lives and help people out in their darkest hours,” she added.

Two other paramedics, Callen Daquioag and Mike Gannon, created a Vegas Strong patch as a way to cope with their emotions and aftermath of the 1 October tragedy.

The patch is also for sale with proceeds going to the 1 October Victim’s Fund. For more information, email VegasStrongPatch@gmail.com.

