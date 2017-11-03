DUI driver under arrest after crash in Vegas neighborhood on Halloween

Picture of the scene of a suspected DUI crash in a Las Vegas neighborhood on Oct. 31, 2017. (Austin Turner/FOX5).

A man is in police custody after authorities said he is suspected of driving under the influence and causing a crash on Halloween night.

Edgar Mendoza-Fernandez, 39, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and is facing charges of DUI, improper lane change and driving without a license stemming from Tuesday's crash.

Mendoza-Fernandez was the driver of a vehicle that hit a parked car that jumped a curb and struck a woman on the sidewalk before crashing into a house in the 1800 block of Winterwood Boulevard, according to police.

The mother hit by the vehicle was trick-or-treating with her child in the east Las Vegas neighborhood at about 7:30 p.m.

Police said the 39-year-old suspect attempted to flee the scene of the crash but neighbors and witnesses caught him.

The woman involved in the collision was transported to the University Medical Center for treatment of a few broken bones.

Mendoza-Fernandez is scheduled to make a court appearance on Nov. 9.

