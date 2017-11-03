Las Vegas' Alex Cejka climbs leader board at Shriners Open

Alex Cejka was tied for second after one round in the Shriners Open. (FOX5)

After 18 holes Las Vegas resident Alex Cejka sat tied for second, just one stroke behind leader Whee Kim.

"It's nice to be home, it's nice to sleep in your home territory, eating your local restaurants that you know, and friends supporting you. It was a little bit tricky with the wind, but I have good vibes here and I want to soak it in for the next couple days," Alex Cejka said.

Chasing Cejka is a handful of locals like Bonanza high school graduate Scott Piercy and former Rebel Charley Hoffman who announced this week that he will be donating his entire tournament winnings to the victims of the 1 October shootings. He showed up Thursday in full Vegas Strong attire, focused on his first win of the year.

"I'm very ecstatic the way I played, happy to be where I'm at, three under par. The leaders aren't running away with it, which sometimes happens out here, so I'm happy," Charley Hoffman said.

And it's not just locals feeling the love, so too is Bubba Watson. The two-time Masters Champion hasn't played in Vegas in ten years, but considering recent events he made a point to return.

"Our business is entertainment right, so the key is coming here and entertain some people and hopefully enjoy it and see I'm trying to do my part of it. And it's a small piece, but trying to do something and hopefully they appreciate that."

In the last six years, the Shriners open have crowned two locals champion, Kevin Na and Ryan Moore. Alex Cejka said he is hoping to be next in line.

"I hear it always in the last couple weeks, w, w, w, it's tough, puts a little pressure on you. But I have to block it out of my system and just play my game, and hopefully be in contention on Sunday. It's still a long ways from Sunday, step number one is done," Cejka said.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.