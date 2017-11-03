Valley man whose wife and daughter were raped and killed sits across from suspect

Arturo Martinez-Sanchez, whose wife and daughter were raped and killed, sits across from suspect Bryan Clay. (FOX5)

In 2012, Arturo Martinez-Sanchez was hit in the head with a hammer and suffered multiple skull fractures, just like his wife and 10-year-old daughter. Unlike his wife and daughter, he survived.

The father was in court on Thursday for the third day of trial. He testified against Bryan Clay, the man accused of raping and murdering his family. Prosecutors said he killed little Karla Martinez and 38-year-old Ignacia "Yadira" Martinez with the same hammer on April 15, 2012 at their home on Robin Street.

Clay said he does not remember anything from that night because he was under the influence.

The man who was bludgeoned in the head with a hammer remembers more than Bryan Clay, the man accused of swinging it. — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) November 2, 2017

FOX5 last spoke to Arturo Martinez-Sanchez in 2012 when his head was shaved and a huge scar appeared across his scalp. Over the past five years, he has undergone therapy and now speaks more fluidly than used to, but the emotional scars remained. As he testified, he sat across from Clay but barely looked in his direction.

"I turned over against Yadi's body and tried to close her eyes," Arturo Martinez-Sanchez testified. "I couldn't do it."

The father described waking up bloody, but not realizing it. He recalled speaking to his sons once he realized they were alive, but in hindsight said he is unsure if they were able to understand him or if he was even capable of speaking in the first place.

"I told him, don't touch anything, and I hugged him," he said. "I was trying to find the phone but (didn't) remember where it was."

Arturo: I noticed my wife was injured. I didn't realize I was injured. I asked myself, pinched myself, am I dreaming or is this real? — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) November 2, 2017

Christopher Martinez, who was nine years old at the time, went to school and reported the crime. Arturo Martinez-Sanchez said he remembered collapsing next to his four-year-old son, Alejandro Martinez.

"(Christopher) shook me up and he says, 'I need to go to the school and tell somebody that we need help,'" the father testified.

Arturo Martinez-Sanchez said he doesn't remember the attack itself, but he remembers watching a televised boxing match beforehand with the family and kissing his children goodnight.

Defense asks for mistrial

Throughout the first three days of trial, prosecutors have presented hundreds of very graphic photos depicting the crime scene and victims' injuries.

A class of high school students are in the courtroom today.



They, along with the jury and the rest of us, are looking at horrible photos. https://t.co/9NFXPmBQpj — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) November 2, 2017

Jury is looking at photos of the victim's brain. Portions of skull and brain are cut or missing. — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) November 2, 2017

On Thursday, defense attorneys argued that they've seen enough and that the prosecution had gone too far with the "level of gore" being presented.

Defense: This case has gone overboard. The prosecution is showing these photos for extensive periods of time. — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) November 2, 2017

Defense: None of this testimony has anything to do with the defendant, Bryan Clay. These are horrible photos of injuries influencing jury. — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) November 2, 2017

Dr. Lisa Gavin, a medical examiner with the Clark County Coroner's Office, testified that Karla and her mother were both still alive when they were raped. She also said the victims may not have died immediately from their injuries, which were caused by "an incredible amount of force."

Doctor: Victims may have still been alive after sustaining these massive injuries to their brains. It takes time for heart to stop beating. — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) November 2, 2017

At one point during the testimony, Dr. Gavin mentioned she does not have access to all of the photographs she took, only a select few. Some photos were specifically excluded.

Defense Attorney Anthony Sgro argued that this should also be grounds for mistrial.

Defense is currently asking judge for a MISTRIAL because the last witness briefly mentioned evidence that was specifically excluded. — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) November 2, 2017

Defense: I understand the jury didn't see the photograph itself, but now they are left wondering what was excluded from them. — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) November 2, 2017

Judge Douglas Herndon denied both requests for mistrial.

Judge: This a first-degree murder charge. These photos have to do with malice and premeditation. It is what it is. You can't clean it up. — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) November 2, 2017

The trial is set to continue Friday at 11:00 a.m.

