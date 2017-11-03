Valley man whose wife and daughter were raped and killed sits across from suspect

A white Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her black roommate's belongings, and police are saying it was a bias crime.More >
A white Connecticut college student has been charged with smearing body fluids on her black roommate's belongings, and police are saying it was a bias crime.More >
A Henderson father was arrested for shooting and killing his son, according to police.More >
A Henderson father was arrested for shooting and killing his son, according to police.More >
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >
FOX5's 1 October: One Month Later is a special news documentary that chronicles the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history and how our community became stronger afterwards.More >
FOX5's 1 October: One Month Later is a special news documentary that chronicles the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history and how our community became stronger afterwards.More >
Carlos Correa and Daniella Rodriguez both left Dodger Stadium with rings.More >
Carlos Correa and Daniella Rodriguez both left Dodger Stadium with rings.More >
An elderly man shot and killed his wife, then killed himself in an apparent murder-suicide incident at a rehab center in northwest Las Vegas Wednesday, according to police.More >
An elderly man shot and killed his wife, then killed himself in an apparent murder-suicide incident at a rehab center in northwest Las Vegas Wednesday, according to police.More >
Smoking at work will cost you more than a week of precious vacation time at one Japanese company.More >
Smoking at work will cost you more than a week of precious vacation time at one Japanese company.More >
A 70-year-old Virginia man attacked his wife with a hatchet before taking his own life with a chainsaw, police said.More >
A 70-year-old Virginia man attacked his wife with a hatchet before taking his own life with a chainsaw, police said.More >
Ostrem abruptly walked away from his roofing company job hours before the attack, his former boss said Thursday.More >
Ostrem abruptly walked away from his roofing company job hours before the attack, his former boss said Thursday.More >
Three Square Food Bank and Subway teamed up for 'World Sandwich Day' to combat and bring awareness to hunger in the Las Vegas Valley.More >
Three Square Food Bank and Subway teamed up for 'World Sandwich Day' to combat and bring awareness to hunger in the Las Vegas Valley.More >