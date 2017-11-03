Valley man whose wife and daughter were raped and killed sits ac - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Valley man whose wife and daughter were raped and killed sits across from suspect

Arturo Martinez-Sanchez, whose wife and daughter were raped and killed, sits across from suspect Bryan Clay. (FOX5) Arturo Martinez-Sanchez, whose wife and daughter were raped and killed, sits across from suspect Bryan Clay. (FOX5)
In 2012, Arturo Martinez-Sanchez was hit in the head with a hammer and suffered multiple skull fractures, just like his wife and 10-year-old daughter. Unlike his wife and daughter, he survived.

The father was in court on Thursday for the third day of trial. He testified against Bryan Clay, the man accused of raping and murdering his family. Prosecutors said he killed little Karla Martinez and 38-year-old Ignacia "Yadira" Martinez with the same hammer on April 15, 2012 at their home on Robin Street.

Clay said he does not remember anything from that night because he was under the influence.

FOX5 last spoke to Arturo Martinez-Sanchez in 2012 when his head was shaved and a huge scar appeared across his scalp. Over the past five years, he has undergone therapy and now speaks more fluidly than used to, but the emotional scars remained. As he testified, he sat across from Clay but barely looked in his direction.

"I turned over against Yadi's body and tried to close her eyes," Arturo Martinez-Sanchez testified. "I couldn't do it."

The father described waking up bloody, but not realizing it. He recalled speaking to his sons once he realized they were alive, but in hindsight said he is unsure if they were able to understand him or if he was even capable of speaking in the first place.

"I told him, don't touch anything, and I hugged him," he said. "I was trying to find the phone but (didn't) remember where it was."

Christopher Martinez, who was nine years old at the time, went to school and reported the crime. Arturo Martinez-Sanchez said he remembered collapsing next to his four-year-old son, Alejandro Martinez.

"(Christopher) shook me up and he says, 'I need to go to the school and tell somebody that we need help,'" the father testified.

Arturo Martinez-Sanchez said he doesn't remember the attack itself, but he remembers watching a televised boxing match beforehand with the family and kissing his children goodnight.  

Defense asks for mistrial

Throughout the first three days of trial, prosecutors have presented hundreds of very graphic photos depicting the crime scene and victims' injuries. 

On Thursday, defense attorneys argued that they've seen enough and that the prosecution had gone too far with the "level of gore" being presented.

Dr. Lisa Gavin, a medical examiner with the Clark County Coroner's Office, testified that Karla and her mother were both still alive when they were raped. She also said the victims may not have died immediately from their injuries, which were caused by "an incredible amount of force."

At one point during the testimony, Dr. Gavin mentioned she does not have access to all of the photographs she took, only a select few. Some photos were specifically excluded.

Defense Attorney Anthony Sgro argued that this should also be grounds for mistrial.

Judge Douglas Herndon denied both requests for mistrial. 

The trial is set to continue Friday at 11:00 a.m. 

The trial is set to continue Friday at 11:00 a.m. 

