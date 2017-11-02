Man arrested for murder of his baby daughter in Henderson

Henderson Police arrested 21-year-old Anthony Martzen for the murder of his six-month-old daughter Thursday.

On Oct. 23 at 6:30 p.m., Henderson Police and Fire responded to the 200 block of East Merlayne on a call of the baby girl not breathing. She was taken to St. Rose Dominican Hospital – Rose de Lima Campus and then to University Medical Center for treatment.

She died from her injuries two days later, Henderson Police said.

After investigation, HPD arrested Martzen on charges of murder and child abuse with substantial harm.

The infant’s death was the seventh homicide in Henderson this year.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.