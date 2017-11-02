Plane makes emergency landing at Las Vegas golf course

Image of a small plane that made an emergency landing on a Las Vegas golf course on Nov. 2, 2017. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing in a lake at a northwest Las Vegas golf course Thursday night.

Responders were called at 5:47 p.m. to the Painted Desert Golf Club, off of Lone Mountain Road and U.S. 95, near Santa Fe Station hotel-casino.

Dispatchers were told that a plane had lost power and was attempting to make an emergency landing in that area, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

The two occupants of the plane were able to walk away from the crash scene on their own, according to authorities, but were taken to the University Medical Center with minor injuries.

Police did not report any other injuries in the incident or property damage.

A cause for the landing was not immediately released but McCarran International Airport said engine failure was reported prior to the crash

The FAA is investigating this incident.

