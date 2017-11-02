Plane lands in west Las Vegas golf course pond, 2 injured

A small plane landed in a west Las Vegas golf course pond, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue. (LVFR)

A small plane landed in a west Las Vegas golf course pond, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

Responders were called at 5:45 p.m. to Painted Desert Golf Club off of Lone Mountain Road and U.S. 95, near the Santa Fe Station Hotel and Casino.

Two men suffered minor injuries in the landing and were transported to University Medical Center to be checked out, Metro Police said.

A cause was not released but McCarran International Airport said a number one engine failure was reported prior to the landing and the FAA is investigating.

Stay with FOX5 for the latest details.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.