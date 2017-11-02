2 injured in plane crash at west Las Vegas golf course

A small plane landed in a west Las Vegas golf course pond, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue. (Gai Phanalasy / FOX5)

A small plane landed in a small lake at a west Las Vegas golf course, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

Responders were called at 5:47 p.m. to Painted Desert Golf Club off of Lone Mountain Road and U.S. 95, near the Santa Fe Station Hotel and Casino. Dispatchers were told the plane had lost power and were attempting to make an emergency landing in the area.

Two men got out of the plane on their own and suffered minor injuries in the landing and were transported to University Medical Center to be checked out, Metro Police said. No one on the ground was injured and there was not property damage reported.

A cause was not released but McCarran International Airport said a number one engine failure was reported prior to the landing and the FAA is investigating.

