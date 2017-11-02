Valley candy snorters: beware of nasal maggots, lung disease

A Desert Oasis High School student is facing consequences after he was caught snorting smarties candy at school. It’s a fad that’s gone around many middle and high school in the past few years, and doctor said it could be life threatening.

"It’s a dangerous activity, and especially in children that have asthma or allergies. It can exasperate their symptoms. It can lead to infection. It can lead to lung disease, a chronic cough, and even bugs can grow in the nose, such as maggots, if the sugar is left in the nose for a period of time," ear, nose and throat Dr. Susan Schwartz said.

She said candy will not get anyone high, and there is no benefit to snort it.

Other students at Desert Oasis said they’d never dream of snorting smarties.

“They’re good candy, so that’s just a waste of candy," Junior James More said.

“"That's been going on for I don’t know how long now. It’s the stupidest thing I’ve ever seen," a sophomore student said.

CCSD said it knows about this incident and is taking appropriate action with the student.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.