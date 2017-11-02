Victims, survivors of 1 October shooting targeted online

Less than 24 hours after being shot in the chest three times, Rob McIntosh was being attacked again but this time online by conspiracy theorists.

Rob McIntosh wasn't even out of the hospital when it started.

"Oh it started day one," his friend Mike Cronk said.

Less than 24 hours after being shot in the chest three times, McIntosh was being attacked again but this time online by conspiracy theorists. McIntosh and Cronk were at the Route 91 concert when shots rang out.

"My Facebook isn't public, but I made a few posts public so people could see what was going on, and oh man it was instant, 'Mike you're a crisis actor," he said referring to the messages he began to receive.

McIntosh and Cronk traveled to Route 91 from Alaska. It was their third year going together.

"In the second round of shots [McIntosh] was hit, he had three bullet holes in his chest. We were putting our fingers in the bullet holes to stop the bleeding," Cronk said.

Friends weren't sure if McIntosh was going to make it, but he did. His recovery wasn't easy and he was in the hospital for weeks. As McIntosh focused on his healing, conspiracy theorists began to focus on him and his friends.

"It's disheartening their are human beings berating you for surviving a tragedy," Cronk said. "You know what, I wish we made this stuff up. For the people questioning us and stuff, I am disgusted with your lack of humanity."

Even though Cronk and McIntosh survived one of the deadliest shootings in history, and are now being threatened for it online, they still remained positive.

"This shooting affected so many people. We need to get back to finding each other and helping each other and that's what we saw after the shooting at the concert," Cronk said. "It didn't matter your race or religion, there were so many heroes that night and so much love. Maybe we aren't so divided."

