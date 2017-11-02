Juvenile critically injured in Henderson shooting

Henderson police are investigating a shooting on Nov. 2, 2017. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)

Henderson police said they are investigating a shooting that injured a juvenile Thursday afternoon.

Police responded at about noon to the 900 block of Seven Hills Drive, near St. Rose Parkway for a domestic disturbance.

Police said a juvenile was struck by gunfire and was taken to St. Rose Dominican Hospital in critical condition.

The male suspect has not been captured, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.