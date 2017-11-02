Henderson father arrested for shooting, killing teen son

A Henderson father was arrested for shooting and killing his son, according to police.

Wendell Melton, 53, was arrested for murder, child abuse, and prohibited possession of a firearm Thursday, according to Henderson Police. Neighbors said the victim was a teen.

Officers responded at about noon to the 900 block of Seven Hills Drive, near St. Rose Parkway for a domestic disturbance.

Police said Melton shot his son in an argument and he was taken to St. Rose Dominican Hospital in critical condition where he later died.

An investigation is ongoing and it was Henderson's eighth homicide of the year.

