Report: CCSD truancy officer choked student, threatened to run him over

A Clark County School District truancy officer choked a teenager and threatened to run him over, according to an arrest report.

Scott Weissinger was arrested on Oct. 26 after police said he chocked a student he was checking on that did not show up for school.

According to the arrest report for Weissinger, a witness told police he reached into a CCSD van parked outside of the student's home and grabbed the teenager "by his neck." Then the witness heard the teen scream "why are you choking me? Get your hands off me!" The officer then told the teen to walk in front of the van and he will run him over.

The witness told police Weissinger was "angry and out of control."

The sister of the teenager told police when Weissinger arrived at their home she was not aware that her brother was there. Then, the teen's sister realized he was home and told the officer he was upstairs in his room. She said Weissinger entered the home without her permission, walked upstairs to the teen's room, called him "worthless" and told him to get dressed because he was taking the teen to school.

A CCSD truancy supervisor told police "a truancy officer should never enter a residence with or without consent unless there is an exigent circumstance."

After the teen got into the CCSD van he slammed the door shut and the officer pulled him back out of the van telling him to "do it the right way," the teen's sister said.

The teen opened the door quickly and slammed it shut again. That's when Weissenger grabbed the teen by the throat and appeared to have choked him. The teen's sister said Weissinger grabbed her brother by the throat for about five seconds.

The teen told police, "I felt like I couldn't breathe and want to tell to my sister but I couldn't." Adding, "I began to fell my body get numb and he stopped after about four to five seconds." The teen said he was scared because he couldn't breathe and he could have died.

A Clark County Family Services Specialist confirmed to police the teen had bruising on his neck after the incident.

After the teen got out of the vehicle and Weissinger told him to "get hit by a car," he told the officer that he had been hit before. The officer reportedly said, "walk in front of my car and I will make sure you don't get up."

During a police interview, Weissinger said after getting the student from his home, he sat in the van closed the door to the van "very fast," so he grabbed the teen by the sleeve of his shirt, escorted him out of the van and told him to close the door the right way. He claimed the teen "got up in my face" and he felt threatened so he put his hand on his throat and pushed him. Weissinger told police he felt he had no other choice at the moment but to grab the teen by the throat.

Weissinger told police he has a green belt in martial arts and received training on defensive tactics from school district police. Weissinger acknowledged that grabbing or hitting someone in the throat can cause serious injuries.

The officer also agreed with police that if he had not pulled the teen out of the car then this could have been avoided.

Weissinger faces one felony count of battery by strangulation, one felony count of burglary and one general misdemeanor for child abuse and endangerment.

