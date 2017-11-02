Raiders stadium to be completed in July 2020 - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Raiders stadium to be completed in July 2020

A new rendering of the Raider's stadium was shown at a meeting on Aug. 17, 2017. (Eric Hilt/FOX5) A new rendering of the Raider's stadium was shown at a meeting on Aug. 17, 2017. (Eric Hilt/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

In November, the Raiders will break ground on a new stadium in Las Vegas and by July of 2020, the stadium is expected to be complete. 

Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak said in a tweet on Thursday, "the target date for the completion of the Raiders Vegas Stadium is July 31, 2020."

The groundbreaking at the 62-acre stadium site near Russell Road and Hacienda Avenue will take place on Nov. 13. 

NFL team owners approved the Raiders' move from Oakland to Las Vegas on March 27. 

