Raiders stadium to be completed in July 2020

A new rendering of the Raider's stadium was shown at a meeting on Aug. 17, 2017. (Eric Hilt/FOX5)

In November, the Raiders will break ground on a new stadium in Las Vegas and by July of 2020, the stadium is expected to be complete.

Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak said in a tweet on Thursday, "the target date for the completion of the Raiders Vegas Stadium is July 31, 2020."

The target date for completion of the @raiders @VegasStadium is July 31, 2020. pic.twitter.com/Tix7HZG4D4 — Steve Sisolak (@SteveSisolak) November 2, 2017

The groundbreaking at the 62-acre stadium site near Russell Road and Hacienda Avenue will take place on Nov. 13.

NFL team owners approved the Raiders' move from Oakland to Las Vegas on March 27.

