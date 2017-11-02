Report: 1 October shooter's brother bragged about being related to gunman

The brother of 1 October shooter Stephen Paddock was arrested in connection with child porn after he bragged about being related to the gunman, according to TMZ.

TMZ reported the day after the shooting on the Las Vegas Strip Bruce Paddock bragged to people at the assisted living facility that he was staying at that Stephen was his brother.

Afterwards, a staff member at the facility checked Bruce's records and discovered Stephen was listed as his emergency contact. The employee then called the police.

Sources reportedly told TMZ that law enforcement officials discovered the active search warrant in a child porn case for Bruce which led to his arrest.

