Metro: Officer's gunshot in 1 October shooter's room was accidental

Las Vegas Metro police confirmed an officer fired a gun in the gunman's rented suite at the Mandalay Bay on the night of 1 October. The gunman killed himself before officers reached him.

A spokesperson for the department said nobody was injured in what was described as an accidental shooting.

The incident is under investigation, the spokesperson said.

The officer who fired the weapon will not be identified, the spokesperson said.

According to the Associated Press, the information comes nearly one month after Metro Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said no police officers fired weapons after the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival which left 58 people dead.

