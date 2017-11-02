RTC bike share program celebrates first birthday

Riders participating in the RTC Bike Share program burned more than 2.3 million calories this past year.

The program, now celebrating its first birthday, also had 18,000 rides with more than 60,000 miles covered.

Starting this month, a gold bicycle is being introduced. The RTC will offer clues to its location on its social media accounts and encourage bike share users to find it.

Users who post a photo of themselves riding the gold bike with the hashtags #RTCBikeShare and #VegasGoesGold will be entered to win prizes such as Vegas Golden Knights tickets, free bike share rides, and other giveaways.

The Bike Share program was put Downtown as an economical and convenient way to use bikes for trips that are too far to walk but too short to drive.

As a member, you can use an RTC bike to run an errand, grab lunch, travel from the bus stop to your office, or just get some fresh air.

New Station Location Survey

Following a full year of operations, the RTC is evaluating potential new locations for bike share stations within the downtown Las Vegas area.

The RTC is seeking community feedback on specific locations including Plaza Hotel on Carson Avenue, Stratosphere Hotel on Las Vegas Boulevard, Regional Justice Center on Lewis Avenue, El Cortez Hotel on 6th Street and Las Vegas Medical District on Alta Drive and Shadow Lane.

