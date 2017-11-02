Route 91 survivor receives hat donations, outpouring of support from community

For the last month, Gia Iantuono, 25, has been at home resting after a surgery.

“I tore my meniscus, I dislocated it at the event,” Iantuono said. “It’s been hard being stuck on this couch.”

Strict orders from doctors have kept Lantuono from work as a hair stylist and cashier at Stoney's Rockin' Country.

“It's been hard,” Iantuono said. "I'm not a home body so it's been a challenge."

A month ago, Iantuono was at the Route 91 Harvest Festival with her boyfriend Brennan Stewart, 30. Stewart died in the barrage of gunfire. Iantuono told said he was trying to protect her.

While Lantuono processes the pain of his death, she is grateful for the love she has received from the community.

"I’m appreciative that people want to help and come together. It’s very helpful because I haven’t been at work,” Iantuono said.

On Wednesday, Down n' Dirty hat company donated $500 to Iantuono.

“We experienced [the shooting] and it took us a long time to get through it,” Down n' Dirty sales representative Emily Sandoval said. “We're still dealing with it now and so we can’t imagine how a lot of these families are feeling too.”

The company created a Route 91 dedication hat to help survivors. Every 12 hats sold, the company will donate $500 to someone affected by the shooting. Iantuono is the first recipient.

Iantuono's family at Stoney's Rockin' Country told the hat company her story. Iantuono said they have been crucial in her healing process.

“She’s family to us,” Stoney’s marketing director Jeff "Toad" Higginbotham said. “Family to me.”

In a surprise donation, Stoney’s committed to give Iantuono $1,000.

“I’m appreciative that people want to help and come together like this,” Iantuono said.

Following this report, Iantuono shared a eulogy dedicated to Brennan Stewart:

I am at a loss as I sit here and try to write something that will describe what you meant to me. I just don't believe this is real. I woke up and still checked my phone for that Good Morning text you've sent me everyday since we started dating. Brennan, you were a light in my life that came to me when I didn't even know I needed it. The moment you asked me out by proposing to me and saying we should just go now and have an Elvis wedding, I knew I had to say yes and get to know you. From our first date that you made me frozen lasagna (because according to you I'm Italian and must like lasagna) with little plastic bottles of Sutter Home wine, to you playing your guitar and singing to me I knew I was hooked. I could've watched you play that guitar forever. You were absolutely wonderful and I don't think I've ever used that word to describe someone but that's what you were. If I could describe what I looked for in a man it would be you. You were simple, yet so full of life, love for your friends and family, and passion for country music and the music you made. You had so much affection for me you were always holding me, kissing me or making me laugh. It was because of your affection for me that you were holding me, singing to me in our last moments together and you saved my life. I don't believe I would be here today if it wasn't for you. In the end you became my hero. I hope you know the pure happiness you provided for me. My heart is broken not just for myself but for your family and friends. You truly lit up my life. I will miss you forever. "All I need is you, Three Chords and the Truth."

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.